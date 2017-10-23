Man Utd legend admits interest in Everton and Leicester jobs

Former Manchester United man Ryan Giggs has admitted he would be interested in the current Everton and Leicester vacancies.

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton on Monday following a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal, while Craig Shakespeare parted company with Leicester last week.

Giggs has been looking for the right opportunity to get back into management since leaving his position as Manchester United assistant manager when Jose Mourinho arrived.

The Salford co-owner has admitted that although there would be many candidates for the positions, he would be interested in speaking to the Foxes or the Toffees.

Speaking in the latest Super 6 Class of ’92 Diary, Giggs said: “I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in.

“However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions.

“I’ve said all along that I’d be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself. I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge.

“There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It’s more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club.”