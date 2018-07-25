Man Utd legend claims Pogba’s inconsistency isn’t good enough

Paul Scholes has challenged fellow midfielder Paul Pogba to deliver on a consistent basis for Manchester United.

Pogba has endured a difficult return to Old Trafford since his then world record move from Juventus, with concerns over his future at the club.

It is not the first time that Scholes has questioned the Frenchman – in April he stated that Pogba is ‘past caring’ about his Old Trafford future.

Now, he has claimed that the 25-year-old must establish himself next season.

“Paul needs to find a consistency, I think,” Scholes told beIN SPORTS.

“You look at his game; he can be brilliant one week and not so good the next week. He seems to be a player you get a performance out of him one in every three or four games.

“If you’re going to win leagues, it’s not enough. He needs to become that commanding player he was at Juventus.

“He was part of a set structure at Juventus. He knew every week what position he was going to play, who he was going to play with.

“I don’t think that helps him at United because I’ll be amazed if the same team has been named twice in a row and the same formation, there doesn’t seem to be a set way of where it’s going and that could possibly work against him.

“But there’s no doubt the lad has real quality, he’s shown it at this World Cup. He can play, he’s such a strong lad – such a strong player – such a fit lad, he can run, great technique as well, great ability.

“But he needs to use his brain a little bit more to become a top footballer.”

