Man Utd legend De Gea open to accepting offer to replace Man City flop

David de Gea is looking favourably upon an anticipated offer to return to top level football, and the Manchester United legend could take the place of a goalkeeper who flopped at Manchester City, according to a report.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving the Red Devils as a free agent last summer. The 33-year-old departed Man Utd as a legend of the club having won four Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford.

However, manager Erik ten Hag elected to sign Andre Onana who he believed would better suit his system thanks to his superior ability on the ball.

Despite links to Saudi Arabia as well as clubs in England and Spain, the 2023/24 season will come and go without De Gea playing a game.

However, according to a fresh update out of Spain (as cited by the BBC), De Gea could return to LaLiga with Real Betis for the 2024/25 campaign.

Real Betis currently choose between Rui Silva and former Man City stopper Claudio Bravo when selecting their starter between the sticks.

Bravo, now 41, has endured an injury-hit campaign, though has bounced back in Spain following his disappointing spell in England.

The Chilean was among Pep Guardiola’s first signings at City and lasted just one error-strewn season as the No 1 before being replaced by Ederson. Bravo would remain on the bench at City for three years before returning to LaLiga with Real Betis in 2020.

Per the Spanish report, Bravo could round out his career in his home country of Chile. Bravo’s existing contract with Real Betis expires this summer and he’ll not be offered an extension.

Double exit opens door for De Gea

However, Real Betis’ other frontline stopper, Rui Silva, could also depart.

The Portuguese is attracting transfer interest from several as yet unnamed Serie A sides and Real Betis are deemed receptive to cashing in if a decent offer is lodged.

That’s where De Gea comes in, with the report adding the Man Utd icon could fill the void and become Real Betis’ new starter for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

Regarding the player’s stance on such a move, it’s noted De Gea as well as his family are look favourably on signing with a Spanish side.

Furthermore, it’s also suggested De Gea may finally be willing to lower his salary demands. The report concluded De Gea’s wages are a key factor in why he never found a club in the current season.

