Ryan Giggs has claimed that Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday was the perfect summary of their disappointing season so far.

The result left United 19 points behind their rivals Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League and unbeaten after 17 games.

Fomer United winger Giggs was extremely disappointed with the result and performance, but insisted that it wasn’t the main thing the under-pressure Jose Mourinho should be criticised for.

“In the season, you can get beat in these games,” Giggs said.

“When United were winning leagues, we went to Anfield and got beat plenty of times. We got beat at Old Trafford.

“It’s just within this season. Within this season it just tops it off really.