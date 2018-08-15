Paul Scholes believes Manchester United face their most difficult season yet under Jose Mourinho after the legendary moaner midfielder painted a bleak outlook for the season ahead.

The Red Devils opened up their campaign with a 2-1 success over Leicester City on Friday night, before the summer has been beset by problems in adding to their squad, while question marks still remain over the future of their prized asset, Paul Pogba.

United only managed to bring in Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant this summer and the club’s difficulty in attracting new names has led to United seeking to employ a director of football for the first time in their history.

United finished a distant 19 points behind rivals Manchester City last season and Scholes fears the gap could widen – and even see United eclipsed as main title challengers – this time time around.

“When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don’t think they (United) have the quality of those two teams at the minute,” Scholes, who retired in 2013, told the Daily Mirror. “Liverpool have made some really good signings. United finished above them last season.

“I just don’t see United getting closer to City. City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about.

“United seem to be not too sure what’s going on. You don’t really know the team, you don’t really know the players, you don’t know how they’re going to perform from one week to the next.

“I don’t see them challenging for the league this year.”

