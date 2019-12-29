Paul Scholes offers Liverpool advice on how to avoid title collapse

Serial title winner Paul Scholes has given Liverpool some crucial advice over what will be required to ensure they don’t let slip their chance at becoming Premier League champions this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only dropped two points from their 18 matches played so far – a 1-1 draw at Manchester United back in October – and can go a staggering 13 points clear of nearest challengers Leicester if they win one of their games in hand against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

While Liverpool have been top at Christmas on three previous occasions during the Premier League era, they have never gone on to be crowned champions.

But having assembled what looks already an unassailable lead and with many pundits declaring the title race over, Scholes – who won 11 Premier League titles with Manchester United – has told them to put all thoughts of lifting the trophy to the back of their minds to ensure they don’t blow their lead.

“I don’t think any Liverpool player will be thinking that’s it, the league is over it’s done,” said Scholes.

“There’s no way you can think that because it will just with three points for a win I know their 13 or 14 points clear whatever it may be now but it can soon change, honestly.

“A couple of losses, a few injuries… I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“You look at Liverpool, you’d be amazed if it did happen but as a player you’re never thinking you’ve won the league, especially at Christmas, who has ever won the league at Christmas?

“I think they’ve got the manager who will understand that and just make sure they’re looking at the next game, looking at Wolves, looking at Everton, Tottenham or whoever it may be and you’re not even thinking towards the end of the season.

“When that happens, great. But now everything is focused on your next game.”

It certainly makes a change for Scholes to talk about Liverpool in such a positive light, with the Manchester United legend just the other day mocking their celebrations at lifting the Club World Cup.

“Even now if someone said to you ‘What trophies did you win over the years?’ I don’t think we’d mention the World Club Championship.

“I really don’t. I’m not joking, I’m serious!”

Klopp, meanwhile, is reported to have made the signing of a prolific Nigerian striker one of his transfer priorities in 2020.