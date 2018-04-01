Man Utd legend tells Pogba to cut out ‘banter’ and do his ‘job’

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has told midfielder Paul Pogba to cut out his ‘banter’ and focus on his performances.

The France international has come under fire this season after a number of disappointing performances, and has been on the bench in recent weeks.

The £89million man also reportedly faces an uncertain future, with suggestions that Jose Mourinho could offload him in the summer.

Now Robson has chimed in, telling Off the Ball’s Football Show: “He’s on there [social media] a lot and he’s laughing and joking.

“He likes to be in that limelight, coming across that he’s a laid back character and he’s jovial and he wants a bit of banter with the fans.

“For me though, it’s a little bit too much. You need to win.

“It’s not a game, so that’s where somebody like myself, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness, those sorts of people, a Gary Neville when he’s commentating, we understood that.

“This isn’t a game, this is our living and we need to win and I think Paul’s got to get that a bit more into his character. This is a job.”

