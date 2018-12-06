Man Utd legends question quality of one midfielder in scathing rant
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has once again criticised his former side, citing the quality of one midfielder as an example.
United twice came from behind as they earned 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand however voiced their concerns having watched the Red Devils go four Premier League games without a win.
“You have to question the quality of the player,” Scholes said on BT Sport .
“Rio asked the question there when he said: ‘Is Ander Herrera capable of playing that ball to Pogba?’ Now, he’s in 15-20 yards of space, it’s probably a 30-yard ball – a simple ball – if he’s not good enough to play that ball then he shouldn’t be at this club.”
Ferdinand believes that a lack of confidence could be the reason behind the players’ poor showings in recent games.
“It is an easy ball and when you hear Paul Scholes say that… he was a player who could put the ball on a sixpence from anywhere on the pitch, but when you look at that pass it’s not a difficult ball to play. I think it’s confidence,” the former United and England centre-back said.
“When you’re not confident, a five or 10-yard ball to the right-back from the centre-half position can be an awkward ball at times because you think: ‘I don’t want it to go out, the fans are going to get on my back, it’s live on TV – I’m going to play it back to the goalkeeper’.”