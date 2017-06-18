Man Utd line up £183m swap deal involving Ronaldo – report

Manchester United are lining up a sensational £183million, three-player deal with Real Madrid, according to a report in Italy.

Italian paper Tuttosport have made the bold claim that United are ready to do a deal in what would be comfortably the biggest transfer in football history.

The headline claims that the Red Devils gearing up to offer Real Madrid €210 million plus Spanish international keeper David De Gea for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

But Ronaldo’s “dream move” back to Old Trafford is far from easy as PSG are also trying to sign the Portuguese star, as well as clubs from China.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday claim Los Blancos want £350million pounds for the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo has reportedly made the “irreversible” decision to leave Real Madrid this summer over allegations of tax fraud.

The Sunday Mirror states that ‘CR7’ will only stay at Madrid beyond this summer if they pay his disputed £13m tax bill.