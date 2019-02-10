Man Utd line up £200m star from rivals amid doubts over forward duo

Manchester United are eyeing Spurs star Harry Kane as a possible upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, according to a shock report from Spain.

Don Balon state that Lukaku’s long-term future at Old Trafford is under severe threat, with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having relegated the Belgian to the bench in recent weeks in favour of Marcus Rashford.

They claim that this has forced agent Mino Raiola to spring into action, and that the 25-year-old has been offered to Real Madrid – with a current market value of €95million.

As a result, United have apparently ‘cast their eye’ to one of the big stars of the Premier in his position: Harry Kane, another player linked with a move to Real.

Kane is currently on a deal which runs until 2024, but Don Balon state that his sale this summer is ‘almost certain’ – but it has been claimed that he could cost as much as £200million.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph report that United are working on tying down Rashford to a new deal, but Don Balon suggest that Barcelona have been alerted by the fact the 21-year-old has not penned fresh terms just yet.

