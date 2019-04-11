Man Utd line up £30m Everton star as Ander Herrera replacement

Manchester United will reportedly consider making an offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.

French giants PSG were said to have made a £30million offer for Gueye last summer, with the Toffees having to deny that the midfielder had handed in a transfer request.

But now the Evening Standard is claiming that Gueye is ‘being considered’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera, who looks increasingly likely to move on at the end of the season.

The Spaniard only has a couple of months left to run on his current Old Trafford deal, with the two parties so far failing to agree on fresh terms.

Indeed, Herrera admitted recently that he and United are “not thinking alike” over a new contract – news that has alerted the likes of Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Juventus, who are keen on landing the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

The sticking point is still believed to be Herrera’s huge £200,000-a-week wage demands, which the Standard going on to state that United’s stance ‘has convinced the Spaniard to walk away’.

If Herrera opts for PSG as his next club that would potentially leave United with a free run at Gueye, who the report suggests ‘could be available for less than £30million in a summer’.

Gueye has been a consistent performer in an Everton side that has been anything but consistent this season and would certainly add pace and power to United’s midfield.