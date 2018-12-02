Man Utd line up £70m star as long-term De Gea successor

Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash out £70million on Jordan Pickford as David De Gea’s long-term successor at Old Trafford.

De Gea is discussing a new deal at Old Trafford, but wants about £350,000 a week to commit to the club long-term and turn down a move to French giants PSG.

United are believed to have triggered De Gea’s one-year contract extension, but the 28-year-old is demanding any longer-term contract pays him the same as Red Devils top earner Alexis Sanchez.

However, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror, United are already plotting how they can lure England No.1 Pickford from Everton, should De Gea eventually move on.

The package would eclipse the world record £66.8m Liverpool paid Roma for Brazil star Alisson.

Pickford, a £30m buy from Sunderland last year, only signed a new, six-year contract with Everton in September but a bid of that magnitude could well prompt the Toffees to cash in.

