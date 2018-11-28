Man Utd line up Brazilian centre-back as Koulibaly alternative

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing Porto centre-back Eder Militao, if Manchester United are unable to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

Mourinho is desperate to bring in a centre-back in the new year, having missed out on a number of top targets over the course of the summer.

The Daily Record reports that the Portuguese tactician has told the Old Trafford hierarchy to make a move for Napoli ace Koulibaly in January, although the Red Devils boss is also looking at younger alternatives.

Militao, 20, is believed to have been added to Mourinho’s shortlist, having made a big impact in Portugal since making a £3.5m move from Sao Paulo over the summer.

The senior Brazil international is capable of playing centrally or as a right-back and has also seen his progress monitored by United’s Premier League rivals Manchester City and Everton.

There has been no mention of what sort of a fee United would have to pay, but given that Militao penned a five-year deal with Porto – it is likely that his value would probably had quadrupled already.

