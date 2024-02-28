Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd line up Serie A ace and Prem-winning manager to kickstart Ratcliffe revolution; Liverpool stunned as shock Salah deal ‘signed’

Manchester United are lining up Juventus winger Federico Chiesa along with manager Antonio Conte to ignite the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, while Barcelona have aborted an Arsenal raid and claims from Egypt state Mohamed Salah has signed a deal to leave Liverpool – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RATCLIFFE’S ITALIAN JOB

Man Utd have already contacted Antonio Conte with a view to replacing Erik ten Hag, and the Italian could quickly be joined at Old Trafford by fellow countryman Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

2024 is already shaping up to be a momentous year in the history of Man Utd. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover received final approval earlier in February. Ratcliffe has assumed full sporting control of the club and his influence has already been felt.

Omar Berrada was successfully lured from Manchester City to become United’s new CEO. Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is next in Ratcliffe and INEOS’ sights.

A radical squad overhaul is on the cards too, while the change could also extend to the managerial position.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League could prove fatal for Erik ten Hag. Furthermore, United legend Gary Neville believes a decision on whether to sack Ten Hag may have already been made.

Now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Man Utd have already been in contact with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte.

The 54-year-old Italian has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan and has remained out of work since leaving Tottenham mid-way through the 2022/23 season.

A return to Italy with AC Milan has been speculated, but per Galetti, a third stint in England could await.

Taking to X, Galetti reported: “In the last weeks of 2023 Man Utd contacted [Julen] Lopetegui and Conte.

“[Lopetegui] is no longer on the Man Utd list, while the former Tottenham manager – together with [Roberto] De Zerbi and especially [Thomas] Tuchel – is still considered a possible alternative for the summer.”

Man Utd circle as Chiesa exit talk grows

In the event Man Utd do replace Ten Hag with Conte, he could quickly be joined by fellow Italian Federico Chiesa at Old Trafford.

The Spanish press state Chiesa, 26, could leave Juventus in the upcoming summer, at which point he’ll have entered the final year of his contract.

The right-footed winger can play on either flank and would be viewed as a successor to Antony. Various sources have all confirmed Man Utd will listen to offers for Antony at season’s end.

Chiesa has also been linked with Liverpool by sections of the Italian media and could reportedly be signed for a cut-price €40m thanks to his contract ticking down.

Man Utd are reportedly prepared to test the waters and the article concludes ‘everything indicates that he will leave Serie A’ in the summer.

SALAH AGREES SAUDI DEAL?

Former Tottenham and Egypt striker Mido has claimed Mohamed Salah has already signed a deal to ditch Liverpool and play in the Saudi Pro League next season. Mido wrote on X: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.” (Mido)

Man Utd and Arsenal plan to lodge immediate and full-price offers for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana when the summer window opens. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid submitted a surprise loan with an option to buy offer for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley in January. The offer – worth €21m – was €8m short of Celtic’s €29m valuation. Atletico went on to sign Belgian Arthur Vermeeren instead, though a Celtic raid could be revived at season’s end. (Matteo Moretto and Tipsbladet)

Bayern are in last-ditch talks with Alphonso Davies in the hopes of convincing him to sign a contract extension. The Canadian left-back recently agreed to join Real Madrid in one of the next two summers. (Sky Germany and the Athletic)

Real Madrid are prepared to submit their first offer for Davies having agreed personal terms with the player. Los Blancos plan to bid €35m, while Bayern will hold out for closer to €50m. Bayern’s position is weakened by the fact Davies will enter the final year of his deal come the summer. (Cadena SER)

Bayern are sizing up Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Theo Hernandez of AC Milan in the event Davies does depart. Milan are desperate to fend off interest in Hernandez. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

ARSENAL SEND BARCELONA PACKING

Barcelona had considered Mikel Arteta as a candidate to replace the departing Xavi, though have aborted their chase after learning Arteta won’t push to leave the Gunners. (Sport)

Liverpool are considering activating the €70m release clause in the contract of FC Porto destroyer, Alan Varela. (O Jogo)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will snub Premier League interest in favour of signing a new long-term deal in Turin. Vlahovic – who’s scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this term – has been eyed by Arsenal and Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have identified Scotland international Lewis Ferguson as a viable summer transfer target. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder already plays in Italy with Bologna. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Saudi Pro League sides sense an opportunity to land three huge names from Barcelona amid their well-documented financial woes. The trio being eyed are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG FIND MBAPPE REPLACEMENT?

PSG are considering Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe who’ll join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. (GFFN)

Nicolo Zaniolo’s chances of earning a permanent move to Aston Villa are ‘virtually closed.’ The Italian is on loan from Galatasaray, though Villa aren’t inclined to sign the winger outright via their ‘conditional compulsory purchase option’ worth £19.2m plus £13.2m in future add-ons. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have lined up Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as either a plan B or C if unable to appoint Xabi Alonso as Thomas Tuchel’s successor. Hansi Flick is also on Bayern’s radar. (Sky Germany)

Marco Reus could finally leave Borussia Dortmund via free agency at season’s end. Borussia Monchengladbach (Reus’ former club) along with MLS sides are all showing interest. (Foot Mercato)

Dortmund will demand a fee in the €40m-€50m range before selling Dutch attacker Donyell Malen, The 25-year-old has drawn repeated links with Liverpool. (BILD)