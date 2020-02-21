Man Utd line up shock summer swoop for Wolves man of the moment

Manchester United are planning to raid Wolves for attacker Diogo Jota in the summer, according to reports.

Jota has impressed for Wolves since his move from Porto in 2017, scoring 18 goals in their promotion-winning season and flourishing in the Premier League since.

The winger returned to goalscoring form by netting a hat-trick against Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday – his first goals since another Europa League treble against Besiktas in December – and if he continues to impress, may earn himself a move to a bigger club.

According to Calciomercato, Man Utd have identified him as a potential target if they continue to struggle for attacking options.

United raised eyebrows by bringing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo back to the Premier League in January, providing cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo is still awaiting his first United start, but thought of a permanent transfer from Shanghai Shenhua has already commenced.

Nonetheless, United still appear in need of further attacking quality, and Calciomercato point towards Jota as one name on their wishlist.

The Red Devils have been infrequently linked with Jota since his emergence in the top flight, and their current shortage of attackers may prompt them to firm up their interest.

Jota was not one of the four names said to be on United’s striker shortlist in the European papers earlier, though, with Le10 Sport claiming their top target is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

In addition to Dembele, one of the forwards who has helped to fill the void he left at Celtic is also named as an option to move to Old Trafford.

Read more…