Man Utd line up three alternatives amid complications over £95m deal

Manchester United are ready to wait to land Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli – but they do have three alternative targets, a report claims.

Reports claimed on Wednesday that the centre-back had told Napoli that he wanted to move to the Red Devils, where it is understood he could double his current £80,000 a week wages. Reports in Italy further this claim and suggest the defender has met with the club to make it clear his wish to move on.

Their interest in him has also been confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who claimed in December that United had seen a staggering £95million offer for Koulibaly rejected.

“[Jose] Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95million,” De Laurentiis said. “But now [after Mourinho’s sacking] it’s impossible that he leaves Napoli.”

De Laurentiis is adamant he won’t be sold this month and wants the player to form the cornerstone of their bid to win the Europa League – a competition he believes the club can win.

Nevertheless, United will continue to pursue the player and are said to be buoyed by Koulibaly’s interest in a move to Old Trafford, but there is a chance any move could be put on ice until the summer.

And, according to ESPN FC, the Red Devils have a list of three other targets they will target if they fail to lure Koulibaly to Old Trafford.

The report says that Inter’s Milan Skriniar, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Leicester’s Harry Maguire are all on the Premier League club’s list of targets.