James Rodriguez must spare himself from the ignominy of signing for Wolves and should instead move to a Premier League giant such as Manchester United.

That’s according to former Newcastle forward and Colombia great Faustino Asprilla, who reckons the unsettled Real Madrid star will be selling himself massively short if he takes up the chance to move to Molineux this summer.

Rodriguez is not happy at the Bernabeu since returning from his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich and a report this week claimed the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to reduce Real’s asking price in order to facilitate an exit.

The 28-year-old has had his fair share of injury issues this season and has only made 13 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Despite that, Rodriguez is a classy performer and would likely cost Wolves a club record fee of £50million were they to sign him.

However, Asprilla is not convinced and has urged his compatriot to set his sights higher than a move to ‘relegation fodder’ Wolves. (Clearly the former Newcastle man doesn’t spend too much time looking at the Premier League table to see that Wolves are actually challenging for a place in next season’s Champions League!)

Speaking to Colombian media outlet RCN [via Sport Witness], Asprilla, who played for Newcastle between 1996 to 1998, said: “It must be very uncomfortable for James not to play, because when you’re a footballer with the recognition of James, you will always want to play.

“Not being able to play must be very uncomfortable, very annoying, also James can never be absent from the Colombian national team.”

Discussing the playmaker’s next move, Asprilla continued: “James doesn’t have to go suffer at Wolverhampton, a team that always fights against relegation.

“James has football to be at clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal. He can’t despair because he has a lot of football to play for a bigger club.”

