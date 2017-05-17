Man Utd link grows as James Rodriguez’s dad hints at transfer

Reported Manchester United target James Rodriguez looks increasingly likely to quit Real Madrid this summer – if the word of his step father is to be believed.

The Colombia forward has been heavily linked with a summer move to Old Trafford with Tuesday’s Paper Talk claiming he would be part of a double £128m swoop on Real Madrid from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Some media outlets have suggested a £64m deal for Rodriguez could be announced as early as Sunday – though the move has not gone down too well with our readers.

And the player’s stepdad, Juan Carlos Restrepo, believes moving away from the Bernabeu for first-team football is the best move for Rodriguez.

“I’m sure James knows about how few minutes he’s been getting,” he said on Cadena SER.

“I, as a father, prefer him to be a starting player in a different team than being a substitute at Real Madrid.”

But Rodriguez’ stepfather does not think the midfielder is being forced out of the team by Gareth Bale.

“James gets into different areas of play, something you don’t get with Bale,” Restrepo added.

Rodriguez has made just 21 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this season, but has still impressed when afforded a chance, scoring eight times and providing six assists.