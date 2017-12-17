Man Utd linked as Chelsea decide to sell £34m defender

Chelsea have reportedly put David Luiz up for sale ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazil defender has lost his place under Antonio Conte following a falling out with the Italian manager. Luiz has not started a Premier League game since the end of October and it’s claimed the player is now looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

Luiz re-joined Chelsea in a surprise £34million move from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day in August 2016 and was instrumental in helping the Blues win the Premier League title last season.

But his form has dipped badly this season and a falling out with Conte after the 3-0 defeat to Roma on October 31 appears to have signalled the beginning of the end of his second spell with the club.

It’s believed Luiz criticised the tactics of Conte during the loss – a move which could prove curtains on his future at the club.

The player was then axed from Chelsea’s next matchday squad and has demoted to a bench role ever since, while a knee issue has kept him sidelined for the last seven matches.

Juventus have emerged as favourites to sign Luiz and it’s reported a swap deal could be engineered between the Italian and English champions involving wing-back Alex Sandro, who reportedly wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

However, the Sunday Mirror claims Jose Mourinho is also keen to bring the player to Manchester United – if he can persuade his former club to sell them one of their first-teamers for the second transfer window running.