Southampton manager Russell Martin claims “every club in the world” would like to sign Tyler Dibling but has warned suitors-in-chief Manchester United that luring him away will not be easy, amid revelations of how they plan to keep the teenage star at St Mary’s.

The 18-year-old has shot to fame this season after making five appearances for Saints, winning a penalty against Manchester United in a recent 3-0 defeat and then having scored his first-ever senior goal in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last time out.

Branded the ‘next Jack Grealish’ for his dribbling technique and for the way he wears his socks around his ankles, interest in the teenager has quickly developed off the back off the electrifying start to his Southampton career.

Already touted with a move to Manchester United before his excellent run that teased Diogo Dalot into conceding a penalty against him, that interest is reported by HITC to have intensified as a result, with Dibling also being eyed by both Newcastle and Tottenham.

Indeed, it is claimed that United sporting director Dan Ashworth sees the England Under-19s international as a major star of the future and having earmaked him as a top 2025 transfer target for the Red Devils.

However, Saints boss Martin is adamant Dibling is going nowhere, despite an admission that he is well aware of the growing interest in his teenage talent.

“I think when you’re 18 and you’re playing in the Premier League at the level he has, then every club in the world probably looks at you,” Martin told the Daily Echo.

“He’s ours. The club have turned down bids for him previously since I’ve been here. It’s not a secret to people who have watched under-21s football.”

READ MORE ➡️ Seven amazing Man Utd teenagers who could save Ratcliffe millions in the transfer market

Tyler Dibling: Southampton willing to offer Man Utd target a new deal

Dibling is contracted to St Mary’s until 2026 and actually left the club previously, when in July 2022, he was lured away by Chelsea with the promise of a professional deal at Stamford Bridge.

But having failed to settle in London, Dibling returned just two months later and having made just two appearances for their Under-18s side.

Now Martin believes that could work to their advantage and suggests they could offer the player an extension to his current arrangement.

“He left the club and didn’t enjoy it where he went so he came back. We ultimately want what’s best for him and he has a great support network around him.

“We have to make sure he is constantly enjoying it and that we are playing a style that he can flourish in. ”

On the possibility of a new deal, Martin added: “The speculation is nothing for him or for me. We are in a strong position and I’m sure we will look at securing and strengthening that even more.

“If he carries on doing what he is doing then he will deserve that. He just needs to focus on football and concentrate on what he is doing.”

Man Utd eye Bruno Fernandes heir / Mount handed assurances

Elsewhere, Ashworth is reported to have earmarked potential a potential heir for Bruno Fernandes in the form of RB Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh.

The Israel international has put up some impressive numbers in recent times, leading to speculation he will soon become the next big-name star in the making to leave the Austrian champions.

And while United remain happy with Fernandes, who is very much the heartbeat of their side, it’s claimed Gloukh has been outlined as a potential future heir for the 30-year-old when the time comes for the Red Devils to replace him.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed United have given Mason Mount assurances that he will still be able to play a leading role in the club’s future and amid claims they regret signing him in the first place.

The 25-year-old cost £55m when moving form Chelsea last summer but has had a wretched time with injuries since moving north and has already picked up a hamstring strain this season.

However, Romano has explained why the United coaches remain committed to getting the best out of Mount and that they have no desire to move him on.

Who is Tyler Dibling?

Born in Exeter, Dibling first joined Southampton’s youth ranks at the age of six, before spending a year with hometown club Exeter City and then returning to the Saints in 2014.

In a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle United in April 2022, Dibling scored a hat-trick of near-identical goals, each time driving through the centre of the pitch and lashing in a low, left-footed effort from 20 yards.

Shortly after his first senior involvement as an unused substitute in a Premier League game against Brentford, Dibling briefly left Southampton to sign for Chelsea in July 2022, with the Blues fending off rival interest from Newcastle. But he was unable to settle with the Stamford Bridge club, making just two under-18s appearances before returning to the Saints the following September.

Dibling made his professional debut in a 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham in August 2023 and ended the 2023-24 campaign with five senior outings under his belt, including one substitutes’ appearance in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-0 win.

A 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on 14 September brought a first Premier League start for Dibling. And despite his side’s heavy loss, the youngster impressed with his directness up against United full-back Diogo Dalot.

One week later, Dibling scored his first senior goal for the Saints, calmly side-footing into the net from close range just six minutes into the game. His strike in the 1-1 draw made him Southampton’s fourth-youngest scorer in the Premier League era.

Wearing his socks low around his ankles and with a fearless approach to taking on full-backs, Dibbling has drawn stylistic comparisons to England star Jack Grealish. In addition to notching his first senior goal in the Ipswich draw on September 21, the 18-year-old also completed a game-high three successful dribbles.

And his low socks and swaggering dribbling style are not the only reason Dibling is being likened to the Manchester City winger. Like Grealish, the Southampton teenager is also adept at enticing challenges and winning free kicks for his team. Against Manchester United, he won four free kicks, more than any other player on the pitch. And in his standout showing versus Ipswich, he won another four, a tally only the Tractor Boys’ Liam Delap could match.

A decade after he left to join Liverpool in a £25 million move, Adam Lallana is back at Southampton and the former St Mary’s icon has played a key role in developing Dibling. “Lallana has been most helpful,” Dibling said. “He’s done it at the top level already and is always asking me questions and giving us advice.”

An England youth international since being selected for the Young Lions under-16s in 2021, Dibling made his under-19s debut earlier this season, featuring in a 1-1 draw with Croatia.