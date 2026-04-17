Manchester United are among three Premier League sides alerted by a potential cut-price move for Ao Tanaka this summer, we can exclusively reveal, though the Whites themselves are refusing to rule out offering the player a new deal as his career reaches a major crossroads this summer.

As the 25/26 Premier League season draws to a close, Leeds United midfielder Tanaka finds himself at the centre of growing transfer speculation. The 27-year-old Japan international, who joined the Whites from Fortuna Düsseldorf in a bargain £2.9million (€3.5m) deal in 2024, but has seen limited first-team opportunities under Daniel Farke this term.

Tanaka’s energetic displays when called upon – particularly in Monday’s historic 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford – have nonetheless reminded observers of his value as a tenacious, ball-winning presence in central midfield.

Multiple sources indicate that Tanaka is open to departing Elland Road this summer in search of more regular playing time after a season of frustration at Elland Road.

However, the former Kawasaki Frontale man is understood to favour remaining in England rather than returning to Germany, where he previously excelled in the second tier.

Leeds, for their part, had been open to the possibility of a sale, with a fee of circa £15million (€17m, $20m) seen as a starting point, viewing the player as a profitable asset and particularly in relation to his contract running down two summers from now, in 2028.

However, Monday’s performance at Old Trafford has reminded Leeds what Tanaka is capable of, and that display alone looks to have given Leeds some serious food for thought.

As we exclusively revealed last month, German interest remains notable, with SC Freiburg linked strongly linked, alongside tentative approaches from Union Berlin.

Schalke 04 and Hannover 96 have also monitored the situation closely, particularly should they secure promotion to the Bundesliga. Yet it is in the Premier League where Tanaka’s preferences lie, as reports indicated last week.

To that end, sources can confirm that there is Premier League interest in the 37-times capped Japanese star and have incrediblly named Manchester United as a potential destination.

Sources claim their interim boss, Michael Carrick, was impressed by Tanaka’s display on Monday, as the Japan star and captain Ethan Ampadu got the better of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte for large periods of the game, particularly in the first half.

The midfielder was also denied a second goal in as many games thanks to some excellent last-ditch defending by Lisandro Martinez.

Newcastle United and Everton are also among the clubs that may move for the midfielder as a squad player capable of adding valuable depth. At Old Trafford, St James’ or the Hill-Dickinson Stadium, Tanaka could provide industrious cover and competition in midfield without commanding a sizeable fee.

His familiarity with the physical demands of English football makes him an attractive, low-risk option for sides seeking squad reinforcement ahead of a busy campaign. However, a key factor is playtime, and Tanaka wants to be a regular starter at his next club…

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Leeds could yet offer Tanaka a new deal as Farke has his say

Despite that, talks of offering Tanaka a new deal at Leeds have not been entirely ruled out, either and, as stated, his performance on Monday has served as a very timely reminder about the levels he is capable of reaching.

Manager Daniel Farke was certainly impressed with his performance on Monday night after assessing what he acknowledges has been a difficult season for the player.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday to preview Saturday’s clash at Elland Road against Wolves, Farke said: “I’m pretty happy with Ao’s recent performances, in the cup and on Monday.

“For every player, there are ups and downs. He was also very self-critical. We found him in the second tier in Germany, and there were doubts that he was good enough there.

“This is his first season on the highest level, and it has taken time to adapt to this level and provide consistency. There was lots of criticism at times, but if he puts in performances like on Monday, then it will be good. Ao is a very important player for us.”

The club hierarchy is said to be evaluating all possibilities, balancing the desire to retain a reliable squad member against the potential windfall from a sale. For his part, the Japan international is carefully assessing every option as he weighs up the next stage of his career.

With the summer window fast approaching, Tanaka’s future remains fluid. Whether he secures more minutes at Elland Road, commits to a fresh contract, or embarks on a new challenge elsewhere will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.

For now, the hardworking midfielder continues to impress in limited cameos, proving his worth on and off the pitch, and he will hope to have done enough to retain his place in the side for Saturday’s Elland Road clash against Wolves.

The Whites, for their part, want at least three new signings this summer, and plan to add a new striker, a creative No.10 / winger and a left-sided defender capable of covering at left-back and left-sided centre-half to their squad.

With regards to that new striker, Leeds have on Friday been linked with an ambitious move to sign a Juventus striker, who has scored an impressive 107 career goals.