Man Utd listed among three who can sign £108m ex-Liverpool star

Manchester United and Manchester City are two of the clubs in the running to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, a report claims.

Coutinho quit the Reds in January 2018 to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £142m, but the Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp.

As a result, he has been linked with numerous transfers this summer with United and PSG seemingly among his suitors, while Jurgen Klopp was recently forced to rule out a return to Liverpool for the playmaker.

Coutinho’s agent – Kia Joorabchian – has been quick to insist his client only sees a future at the Nou Camp, though if the latest reports are to be believed then he may not have much choice.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to sell Coutinho but only if a team offers up £108million (€120m).

In addition to this though, any interested club would have to pay his €14m-a-year wages as the player is seemingly not willing to take a pay cut.

The report therefore suggests that only three clubs can currently satisfy the economic conditions needed: Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Thursday, it was suggested that Barca are willing to sell Coutinho as part of a cull as they look to raise over €150million, potentially to fund a return for Neymar.

