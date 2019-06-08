Lille star Nicolas Pepe has made a definitive decision on his future and will snub both Manchester United and Liverpool in favour of a move to Germany.

United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add some attacking alternatives to his side, having missed out on Champions League qualification, and was said to be eyeing Pepe as a potential replacement for Serie A target Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also considered putting a bid in for the 24-year-old Lille attacker, as he looks to bolster an already potent forward line – but Pepe is not said to be keen on a move to England.

Indeed, according to The Sun, the Ivory Coast international looks almost certain to move to Bayern Munich – with the Bundesliga giants looking to replace outgoing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Pepe scored 22 league goals this season as he fired Lille back into the Champions League, but he is highly unlikely to play for them in the competition next season as he closes in on what appears to be a switch to Germany.