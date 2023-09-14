Man Utd, Liverpool in almighty battle for two top defenders as scouts converge on same targets

Scouts from Manchester United and Liverpool have each watched Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini during the September international break, according to a report.

Silva plays for Benfica and Scalvini is at Atalanta, but their suitors have wanted to watch them on the international stage this week, which has led them to take in Portugal and Italy fixtures respectively.

That’s according to 90min, which claims Liverpool and Man Utd have both sent scouts to watch Silva and Scalvini as they consider the long-term of their defence.

The pair of 19-year-olds have bright futures after already making an impact in the senior game. Therefore, they could be in contention for big transfers in the future.

With that in mind, their respective performances in Slovakia 0-1 Portugal on Friday and Italy 2-1 Ukraine on Tuesday were taken in by representatives from Liverpool and Man Utd.

Man Utd already signed a player from Scalvini’s club Atalanta in the summer when they bought Rasmus Hojlund to strengthen their attack. It has given them a bit of knowledge on Scalvini – who can also play in defensive midfield – already.

As for Silva, both clubs felt they could see how the player tested himself outside his comfort zone by playing on the international stage.

No favourites yet for either target

The report does not mention which club could be the more likely bidder for either player, nor when those moves could be made.

Silva is under contract with Benfica until 2027, as is Scalvini at Atalanta. They are both academy graduates of the clubs they currently play for.

Per 90min, Silva may also have been scouted by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid during his recent performance for Portugal.

Silva started next to Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and completed the full 90 minutes as his country kept a clean sheet.

Scalvini also completed the full match he was being monitored in, partnering Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni in the Italy backline.

