Manchester United and Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs eyeing a £25million deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, a report claims.

Midfielder Ziyech, who is under contract until 2021, has had a brilliant campaign with the Dutch giants – driving them into the Champions League semi-finals.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Premier League quartet Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester were all keen on the player, while there is also interest from Roma and Real Madrid.

Now, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that the Morocco international is ‘available for just £25million’ and that he is attracting interest from a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

The 26-year-old is apparently a target for Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are also credited with interest.

Ziyech has amassed 19 goals and 20 assists this season in all competitions for Ajax, though the Amsterdam side are expected to sell a number of influential players such as Mattijs de Ligt and David Neres.

The report suggests that Manchester City view Ziyech as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, whose own future at the club is shrouded with uncertainty.