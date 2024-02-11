Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal buzzing, with Brighton now ‘ready to sell’ key player in stunning twist

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been given a huge boost in their bid to sign Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japan international enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, netting 10 goals and eight assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He has missed eight matches through injury this term but has still scored three goals and laid on six assists in 25 outings.

Mitoma is another example of Brighton’s fantastic recruitment, given he cost them just £2.7m in 2021. They now look set to make a huge profit on him in the summer.

According to Football Transfers, Brighton are willing to sell Mitoma at the end of the season after sealing a deal for Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman to replace him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are all admirers of Mitoma.

Now, the Seagulls are ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Mitoma but will demand a fee ‘in the region of €60m (approx. £51.2m).’

Brighton tipped to sell another player for a huge profit

Football Transfers note that Barcelona, who are also interested in Mitoma, look set to miss out on the Brighton man.

That is because the Spanish giants were planning to use Ansu Fati – who is on loan with the Seagulls – in a makeweight for the deal.

However, now that Brighton have signed Osman, they may not be interested in getting Fati on a permanent deal.

As a result, a switch to a fellow Premier League side looks to be the most likely outcome for Mitoma at this stage.

Man Utd have big plans for the summer and if they are successful in selling Jadon Sancho, a new winger to provide competition for Antony will no doubt be on Ten Hag’s wishlist.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could lose their most important player in Mo Salah at the end of the season as Saudi clubs continue to push to bring him in for a big fee.

As for Arsenal, acquiring a top-quality player like Mitoma would only increase their chances of winning trophies, even if they do have top wingers such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard already in their ranks.

Football Transfers note that Chelsea have also registered an interest in signing Mitoma.

Therefore, we could see yet another bidding war take place for a Brighton player this summer, following the trend of stars like Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

