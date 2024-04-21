Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal all converge on Real Madrid star who’s brutally rejected Newcastle

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are among a host of clubs chasing Ferland Mendy, though the Real Madrid player reportedly has no intention of joining Newcastle United.

Since joining Madrid from Lyon in July 2019, Mendy has made 165 appearances for the Spanish giants, chipping in with six goals and 10 assists. The left-back has picked up winners’ medals in the Champions League, La Liga (x2), Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup), Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup, x3), and UEFA Super Cup.

However, the chances of Mendy leaving Madrid for a new club this summer are rising. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and Madrid are unlikely to renew it.

Los Blancos are known to be in the market for a new left-back to replace Mendy, as shown by their very public pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

In February, it was claimed that Mendy could join Chelsea as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

But according to an update from French newspaper L’Equipe, Chelsea will find it difficult to snare the 28-year-old as there is plenty of competition.

DON’T MISS: 10 times Liverpool and Man Utd rivalled each other for major signings – and who won

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have both been in touch with Mendy’s representatives to find out whether he would be open to a summer switch.

Man Utd are also pushing to sign Mendy, while Man City are simply keeping an eye on the situation.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal all want same player

Newcastle are among the group of English clubs interested in the Frenchman. However, Mendy will not be signing for the Magpies as he intends to join one of the most illustrious clubs in England when leaving Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have yet to decide a final price for Mendy, though he should not cost anywhere near as much as some of his Madrid team-mates. As per transfermarkt, his value stands at €20million (£17m).

Whichever Prem side Mendy ends up arriving at, he will add plenty of experience and a winning attitude to their squad. Although, the recipient club will hope he can stay fit.

He tends to pick up one or two injuries per season and was limited to 18 league appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored, incl Man Utd free-kicks, Real Madrid bicycle