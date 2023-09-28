Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal dealt devastating blow as Real Madrid close to handing midfield colossus new four-year deal

Real Madrid are set to tie Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal midfield target Eduardo Camavinga to a new year four-year contract in news that will come as a blow to the Premier League trio.

The 20-year-old France international moved to the Bernabeu in 2021 and despite being forced into a bench role in his first campaign, Camavinga forced his way into a starting spot much more last term.

And this season has started strongly for the former Rennes star, with the midfielder starting six of Real’s eight outings thus far.

Having initially signed a six-year deal with the LaLiga giants until 2027, his new deal will not be any longer but will be more lucrative.

Relevo reports that after months of negotiations with Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s former agent, a deal has been agreed to give Camavinga a considerable wage hike and better conditions.

Real Madrid were also keen to extend the length of the deal but look to have failed in that regard.

The report adds that the contract is expected to be signed at some point on Thursday, with only the player’s signature required at this stage.

Real have acted quickly to secure the player’s future on a much better deal after Camavinga was heavily linked with a move to England.

Premier League trio still monitoring Camavinga

United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been touted as potential destinations for the player who, despite being a first-team regular, still has a battle on his hands to keep his place in the side given the midfield quality Carlo Ancelotti has to pick from.

Camavinga is currently keeping the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on the sidelines, having been utilised in a three with Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, with Jude Bellingham operating as a No.10.

Camavinga will also be only 24 when that deal expires in 2027, and is widely regarded as one of the best young midfield talents from across Europe.

And it appears that ensuring his stay has become of paramount importance to Real as they look to reclaim their LaLiga title from Barcelona, while also aiming for a 15th Champions League success.

As for the Premier League trio chasing his signature, it appears that all three will have to look elsewhere to bolster their engine rooms in 2024.

