Real Madrid eye French duo as possible Ronaldo replacements

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Monaco he will only leave the club for Real Madrid this summer – seemingly putting to an end talk he could move to England.

The France teenager was once again linked with an ‘insane’ £100m plus-player move to Arsenal at the weekend, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been heavily linked.

But any hopes of a move to the Premier League have been dashed with Mbappe only interested in Real.

According to Marca, the 18-year-old will only quit Monaco if a move to the European and La Liga champions presents itself.

In addition, it’s claimed Mbappe has informed Monaco president Dimitry Rybolovlev of his desire to move to the Bernabeu.

Marca also claim Mbappe’s move hopes have been aided by Florentino Perez’s re-election as Real Madrid president.

Perez, who will remain in the role for another four years, became well known for making Galactico signings and Mbappe could be the next.

Ronaldo replacement

Marca claims Mbappe is the most likely replacement for Manchester United bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player is reportedly keen to leave the Bernabeu with Old Trafford his most likely destination.

Real plan to replace Ronaldo with Mbappe, though the Spanish paper also claims Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele has also been targeted as a possible replacement.