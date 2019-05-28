Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal step up interest in €60m Lille winger

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Lille winger Nicolas Pepe this summer.

However, the Premier League trio are not the only clubs keen on the Ivory Coast forward, with Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid also said to be chasing his signature.

Indeed, Inter are believed to have already bid €60million for the 23-year-old, although France Football claims that Lille are now waiting for counter offers as they look to overtake the biggest French sale to a foreign club ever – bettering James Rodriguez’ €75m switch from Monaco to Real Madrid back in 2014.

Pepe came close to joining Lyon, Schalke or Sevilla for €30m last summer but having scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists this season his fee is expected to at least double that figure.

At this stage it is unclear if there is an outright frontrunner for the player, although the Premier League trio are more likely to be in the box seat given their ability to offer a higher salary than their European rivals.