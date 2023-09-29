Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal suffer triple January rejection after £50m ace chooses another

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will all be denied if making anticipated bids for a Brentford ace after a report revealed where his future will lay in the second half of the season.

The upcoming winter window promises to be an intriguing one for Brentford, not least because of Ivan Toney.

The centre-forward, 27, will see his suspension for betting breaches conclude mid-way through the month. However, he may never play for the Bees again, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Toney is keen for a new experience in 2024.

Thomas Frank previously admitted Toney will be up for sale while appearing on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. Toney is expected to command a fee in the region of £60m-£75m and London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are confirmed admirers.

However, today’s update regards another highly rated Brentford star – Aaron Hickey.

The ultra-versatile Scotland international, 21, is equally adept at playing on either the right or left side of defence. Hickey can also be deployed in midfield or at wing-back if required.

Hickey has excelled since joining Brentford from Bologna for roughly £14m back in 2022. However, per the Mirror, his superb displays have not gone unnoticed.

They reported all three of Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown interest. Even more tellingly, the Mirror added the heavyweight trio ‘are all ready to make bids’ for the defender, presumably when the January window opens its doors.

Brentford reportedly value Hickey around the £50m mark, though according to Football Insider, even bids of that size will fail.

Brentford, Hickey on same page in January

Explaining why, FI pointed to two key reasons, the first of which is the recent season-ending injury suffered by Rico Henry.

The left-sided defender suffered an ACL injury in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on September 16. Barring a remarkably quick recovery, Henry’s season is over.

Brentford lack for natural left-sided options in defence and as such, the uber versatile Hickey is expected to play on the left side of defence moving forward.

Indeed, Hickey got the nod at left-back against Everton last weekend and then at left wing-back against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in midweek.

With Hickey’s importance greater than ever, FI state Brentford ‘have no plans to get Hickey go’, at least mid-season. Only a ‘huge offer’ that is too good to ignore will change their mind.

Furthermore, FI add that Hickey himself does not fancy a change of scenery in January and will instead opt to remain at Brentford if offers are lodged.

Explaining why, the report adds Hickey does not want to bring disruption upon himself with Euro 2024 on the horizon at season’s end.

Hickey is a vital component in Steve Clarke’s Scotland defence and the Scots are remarkably running away with Group A in the qualification process.

Scotland have won five from five in a group that contains Spain as well as Erling Haaland’s Norway. Only a stunning slip-up will see Scotland miss out on Euro 2024 from here.

As such, Hickey ‘does not want to disrupt the flow of first-team football with the European Championships in Germany just months away.’

A move to one of England’s elite where his place as a starter wouldn’t be guaranteed could negatively effect his Scotland ambitions.

Whether Hickey and Brentford’s stance on a lucrative sale will change mid-way through the summer is a story for another day. At that stage, Henry will have returned to fitness and Euro 2024 will be in the history books.

