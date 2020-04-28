Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all reportedly eyeing a move for 18-goal Monaco hotshot Wissam Ben Yedder this summer.

Ben Yedder, who joined Monaco from Sevilla last summer, has already become one of the top forwards in Ligue 1 having netted 18 goals this season.

That has led to strong rumours about a further move this summer, with a host of Spanish and English clubs targeting the 29-year-old – who is valued at around £40m.

L’Equipe reports that there is a long list of clubs lining up to take him, with United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal leading the Premier League charge, while Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are all keen to bring Ben Yedder back to LaLiga.

The forward, who cost Monaco £35m, claims that Barca have tried to sign him twice in the last two windows and although they are not listed as potential suitor this time around, they cannot be ruled out.

Ben Yedder, speaking to Onze Mundial, said: “Barcelona could have happened much earlier for me.

“Last summer they made contacts for me, they collected a lot of information about me and the same was true this winter, but the move did not happen.

“It shows I am doing a good job, but despite this interest I am totally focused on my performances with Monaco.”

Meanwhile, Leicester star Wilfred Ndidi has responded to reports linking him with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer after a fine season for the third-placed Foxes.

The Nigeria star has been a hugely consistent performer for Brendan Rodgers side this season, but rarely finds his name in the limelight with the likes of Ben Chilwell and James Maddison often seeing their names in the gossip columns far more regularly.

But defensive midfielder Ndidi has been a vital cog in Rodgers’ machine and has been mentioned as a potential £50m target for their Premier League rivals.

However, opening up on those links, Ndidi insists he is happy at the King Power Stadium. Read more…