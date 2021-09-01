Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal could all reignite transfer interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in January, a report claims.

The Mali international’s future proved one of the topics of the summer window, despite him never moving. Seagulls boss Graham Potter had insisted that the midfielder still felt “happy” on the south coast. As such, Tuesday’s deadline came and went without Bissouma finding a new suitor.

Nevertheless, he has started the Premier League season in strong fashion. He has played every minute, with Brighton picking up six points from a possible nine.

Arsenal and Liverpool had the strongest links with his transfer throughout the recent window. The Reds had reportedly looked to him as an ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Manchester United also supposedly joined the hunt at a late stage.

According to Metro reporter Aden-Jay Wood, all three Premier League clubs could go back in for Bissouma in January.

They have ‘long-standing’ interest in the 25-year-old. While he feels content at Brighton, he will have eaten into another four months of his contract by January.

His current terms expire in the summer of 2023 and so the Seagulls are still in a strong negotiating position. They reportedly demanded £40million for him this summer.

The journalist adds, though, that Brighton received ‘no official bids’ for Bissouma during the recent window.

The midfielder has made 89 Premier League appearances since joining from Lille in 2018.

Liverpool, United and Arsenal did still add to their squads. Arsenal’s overhaul saw them sign a new goalkeeper and two new centre-backs, among others.

Liverpool brought in defender Ibrahima Konate, while Cristiano Ronaldo featured on the Red Devils’ shopping list.

Bissouma has new Brighton colleague

Brighton did business of their own, bringing in Marc Cucurella.

A left-back who can also play further forward in midfield, Cucurella came through the ranks at Barcelona.

He has been a regular for Getafe over the past two seasons after previously building experience with Eibar. Now, his first taste of Premier League football awaits.

Potter revealed his excitement at the signing upon the announcement.