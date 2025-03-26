Manchester United and Liverpool have been credited with interest for Greek starlet Konstantinos Karetsas amid a breakout season for the teenager.

Ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a minority owner at Man Utd in late 2023, the club has looked to recruit more up-and-coming talent.

That has been evidenced by the signings of left-back Patrick Dorgu, centre-back Leny Yoro, and defender Ayden Heaven – all of whom are 20 and under.

Now, reports suggest they are in the picture for 17-year-old Genk talent Karetsas – who scored his first goal for his country in their 3-0 trouncing of Scotland in the Nations League this week.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United and Liverpool are tracking the attacking midfielder, as are Napoli and Newcastle United.

Despite interest from Manchester City, reports suggest his family decided against a move to the Etihad as they felt it wasn’t the right time for a transfer there.

Clubs queue up for rising Greek star

In addition to the aforementioned teams, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and more, have reportedly scouted Karetsas in recent months.

This is amid the two-time Greek international, who represented Belgium at under-15 to under-21 level, becoming an important player at Genk this term.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian giants, scoring two goals and notching four assists in the process.

Karetsas, who was born in Genk but has Greek parents, recently explained why he chose to play for Greece rather than Belgium.

“My heart beats only for Greece – my homeland fulfils me completely,” said Karetsas.

If he continues on this upward trajectory, Greece can count themselves lucky he feels that way.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Mainoo exit links, £93m double signing

Manchester United are reportedly set to receive a concrete approach from Inter Milan to sign academy product Kobbie Mainoo soon.

The England international is said to be in a contract impasse with the Red Devils and that is giving teams such as Inter confidence they might be able to sign him.

United are reportedly edging closer to the signings of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao.

Ratcliffe’s outfit are allegedly primed to offer £30 million (€36m, $39.6m) for Trincao, setting up a potential £93m (€111.5m, $120m) double deal for both him and Osimhen.

Finally, four clubs are reportedly considering a move for United flop Jadon Sancho, as uncertainty swirls over his Chelsea future.

