Man Utd, Liverpool battling two Prem rivals in scrap to sign dazzling Argentine winger

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined two Premier League rivals in showing interest in Velez Sarsfield winger Thiago Fernandez, who has been dubbed ‘new Angel Di Maria’.

Both United and Liverpool are on the hunt for fresh attacking talent to bolster their squads, especially in the wide areas, with Fernandez the latest Argentine prospect to rise in prominence.

The Buenos Aires native graduated from the youth division at Velez and his style of play has helped him draw comparisons to former United attacker Di Maria.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season so far, chipping in with five goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

And those displays have not gone unnoticed, with Fernandez attracting interest from across Europe – with TBR Football reporting that Tottenham and Chelsea are also in the mix for his signature.

Despite it being early days in terms of interest in the player, the mere fact that so many Premier League teams are eyeing up a move shows how good Fernandez is projected to be.

Prem quartet all in the mix for Fernandez

In terms of the Premier League clubs showing an interest in Fernandez, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new wide man as concerns continue to grow over Mo Salah’s time at Anfield beyond the current season.

The likes of Leroy Sane, Anthony Gordon and Christian Pulisic have all been linked with the Reds as a result, with the talented Fernandez now seemingly added to that mix.

United, meanwhile, have made no secret of the fact that they are hunting top young talent from around the globe in order to build a vibrant young squad that could save the club millions in the future.

Tottenham’s attention stems from the fact that skipper Son Heung-min is the wrong side of 30 and does not have the same burst of pace and finishing quality he once had.

They do have the likes of Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and teen sensation Mikey Moore already on board, but remain on the hunt for fresh attacking additions for Ange Postecoglou in north London.

Of the four clubs mentioned, Chelsea’s interest is perhaps the most unlikely seeing as how they signed Pedro Meto and Jadn Sancho over the summer, with the latter on loan with an obligation to buy.

TEAMtalk have previously confirmed, however, that the Blues are looking to offload Mykhailo Mudryk in 2025 and Fernandez could be viewed as his natural, less expensive, replacement.

Man Utd, Liverpool hunt another Argentine star

In other news, Manchester United and Liverpool have both joined Tottenham Hotspur in the chase to land Argentina Under-23 ace Kevin Zenon, a report has claimed.

Zenon is a 23-year-old star who can operate anywhere down the left flank, from left-back all the way up to left winger.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Tottenham are ‘determined’ to sign the player. Now, though, TBR Football claims that Spurs will face intense competition for his services from Man Utd and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals are reportedly showing an interest in Manchester United transfer target Angel Gomes ahead of the January transfer window, with firm offers expected to be made for the Lille and England star.