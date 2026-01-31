Man Utd and Liverpool both confirm stars have joined the same club

One very ambitious club have completed an eye-catching double deal by landing stars from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

It’s often said winning promotion to the Premier League can be worth several hundred million pounds to a club.

As such, it comes as no surprise to learn those in the upper echelons of the Championship table are making moves in the winter window.

One such club is Hull City who currently sit fourth in the table. They’re just five points off the second automatic promotion spot and have now boosted their chances of going up with a superb double coup.

Hull have announced the captures of Toby Collyer, 22, from Man Utd, and Lewis Koumas, 20, from Liverpool.

Both players had loan spells at Championship sides cut short earlier this month – Collyer at West Brom, Koumas at Birmingham).

But the intention in each case was always to find a new exit solution before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

And in a superb bit of business for Hull, both players have now signed up for The Tigers’ promotion chase. The deals were confirmed in official statements by Hull.

Neither deal contains an option to buy, meaning midfielder Collyer will return to Old Trafford and winger Koumas will be back at Anfield at season’s end.

