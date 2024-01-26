Man Utd, Liverpool to change managers at same time, with elite boss ‘always keen’ on Old Trafford job

Manchester United and Liverpool could end up battling for the services of top managers this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make big changes at Old Trafford and Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to leave Anfield.

Erik ten Hag has been in charge of Man Utd since July 2022. He has been entrusted with getting the best out of Man Utd’s young players while also helping the club get closer to rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Last season, the Dutchman helped Man Utd win the League Cup and reach the FA Cup final, where they lost to City.

But pressure is starting to mount on Ten Hag, as Man Utd have been knocked out of both the League Cup and Champions League, while also sitting just eighth in the Premier League, 11 points off the top four. Ten Hag will be hoping to save his job by winning the FA Cup, though even that might not be enough as Ratcliffe has big plans for the Red Devils.

On Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that the British billionaire is monitoring several potential replacements for Ten Hag, including Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, Francesco Farioli of Nice and even former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

According to senior Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel could also come into the running for the Man Utd job.

“There was an interview he [Tuchel] gave where he mentioned that he had a lot more respect during his time in England compared to Germany,” the reporter said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Naturally, this wasn’t so good when the bosses in Germany heard this as they felt they gave him all the tools to succeed, including Harry Kane and a really expensive squad and they’re not seeing any development.

Thomas Tuchel ‘always keen’ on Man Utd job

“On the other hand, he’s saying he’s confident but we know in the back of his mind he’s always thinking about England. He was always keen on the job at Manchester United and you see that Erik ten Hag is not so settled at the moment.

“If Ten Hag lost his job in the summer and the crisis at Bayern Munich is still ongoing, this could be a good situation for everyone.”

It seems there is a very good of chance of Man Utd and Liverpool changing managers at the same time, as Klopp will leave Merseyside at the end of the campaign.

On Friday morning, the German left Liverpool shocked by revealing he cannot keep doing the job as he is lacking energy. He added that the decision was incredibly difficult as he loves everything about the club, the city and the fans.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that De Zerbi is also of interest to Liverpool, which means the two sides might end up tussling for the 44-year-old’s capture.

But De Zerbi is not the only manager Liverpool are eyeing as a potential replacement for Klopp, as the early favourites for the job have emerged.