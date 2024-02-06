Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea all at risk as PSG plot three signings to become even stronger when Kylian Mbappe leaves

PSG’s succession plan in the event Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid has been revealed and it’s put Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea on notice.

Mbappe, 25, is in the final months of his contract in Paris. The forward’s deal does contain an option for an extra year, though it’s at the discretion of the player and not the club.

French outlet Le Parisien claimed over the weekend that Mbappe has made up his mind and will leave PSG at season’s end.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano weighed in on the Frenchman’s future, reaffirming that as of yet, an agreement between Mbappe and Real Madrid is NOT in place.

However, Real are reportedly growing increasingly confident they’ll be the ones to sign the goal-per-game frontman. The Daily Mail recently detailed the astronomical and unusual terms that may be required to forge an agreement with the player.

In the event Mbappe does leave PSG, all eyes will be on how the cash-rich French side respond in the transfer market.

Now, a report from GFFN has shed light on exactly that and as you might expect, a direct replacement in the final third is wanted.

However, PSG also hope to use the funds freed up to sign a ‘high quality’ defender as well as a central midfielder.

Man Utd forward, Chelsea target among three under consideration

PSG won’t receive a transfer fee for Mbappe given he’d be leaving as a free agent. However, PSG would be exempt from paying an alleged €80m loyalty bonus to Mbappe if he disregards the option in his deal. Clearing his gargantuan wages off the books will also free up capital.

Regarding the like-for-like replacement, three names were put forward in the piece – Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and Marcus Rashford.

Losing Rashford would be unthinkable for Man Utd. The Red Devils man has struggled for form this season, though is homegrown and there’s no suggestion United are unhappy with the England international.

Nonetheless, sources in England – such as i news – have also reported on PSG’s interest in the 26-year-old.

There’s growing speculation Rafael Leao would be open to leaving AC Milan in the summer, while signing Osimhen from Napoli would obviously prevent a much-hyped move to Chelsea.

The Blues are in the market for a proven goalscorer in the summer and the Italian press are convinced Chelsea are ready to activate the striker’s €130m (approx. £111m) release clause.

What’s more, both Osimhen and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis have publicly acknowledged Osimhen will leave the club in the summer. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri subsequently claimed Osimhen has chosen Chelsea as his next club.

For Chelsea’s sake, they’ll certainly be hoping PSG turn their attention to one of the other frontmen in their sights.

Liverpool also affected by Mbappe decision

Elsewhere, Liverpool factor into the equation by way of PSG’s quest to sign a high quality defender.

Joel Matip is out of contract in the summer and signing a new centre-back is likely to be a high priority if he’s not offered fresh terms.

Among the many names on Liverpool’s radar is Lille’s Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is already a guaranteed starter in Ligue 1 despite his tender age and features regularly for France at Under-21 level.

GFFN note PSG attempted to prise Yoro out of Lille in January, but their efforts did not succeed.

Not to be deterred, it’s claimed PSG will move again for Yoro in the summer and if Liverpool are serious about the player, they now know they’ll have top tier competition for his signature.

