Man Utd, Liverpool circle as PSV braced for bidding war on star winger

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are reportedly braced for summer bid for winger Steven Bergwijn amid interest from a number of top European clubs.

Bergwijn, who is valued in excess of £30million, has become a key part of the PSV side which sits five points clear at the top of Eredivisie.

United’s head of global scouting, Dutchman Marcel Bout, is a known admirer of the youngster who has consistently impressed throughout the campaign.

Bergwijn has netted 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 league games so far this season, having broken into the PSV first team back in 2015.

In October, his form led to a debut call-up for the Netherlands national team in the 3-0 Nations League win over Germany, with two further caps following in games against France and Belgium.

Now, according to a report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, PSV are expecting bids in the summer for their star winger, with six clubs linked.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are all apparently interested in Bergwijn having watched him this year.

It’s believed that the player’s decision to remain in the Eredivisie both last summer and in January could see PSV earn a huge amount should a bidding war take place for the 21-year-old.

