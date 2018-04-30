Man Utd, Liverpool consider £45m swoop for Santos wonderkid

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly considering a move for Santos teenage sensation Rodrygo.

The 17-year-old recently became the youngest every goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores, with his exploits attracting the nation’s attentions after he skipped school lessons in order to take part in the match – a 3-1 win against Nacional.

The player has already drawn favourable comparisons with Neymar, while many observers already believe him a better prospect than Vinicius Jr, who has already agreed to sign for Real Madrid.

Santos are clearly well aware they have another special player on their hands and he already has a £45million exit clause inserted into his deal. However, due to regulations, he won’t be eligible for a transfer overseas until his 18th birthday, which falls in January 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have tracked Rodrygo for over a year, while Manchester United are also reported to be keen on the Brazil U17 international.

It’s claimed Barcelona have already also made contact with his representatives as the race to sign the teenager intensifies.

Rodrygo scored his first goal for Santos against Ponte Preta when he was 17 years and 16 days old. That beat the club’s previous record, set by Neymar in 2009, by 29 days.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.