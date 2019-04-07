Man Utd, Liverpool could land £50m-rated England starlet for free

Ryan Sessegnon could reportedly let his contract at Fulham run down, allowing interested clubs to snatch him up on a free transfer.

We revealed in February that Spurs are tracking both Ryan and his brother Steven Sessegnon, and hoped to conclude a double deal this summer.

Multiple clubs were reportedly been tracking Ryan last summer, who is considered one of the brightest English prospects, but Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League meant they put a move on hold.

The England U21 star is apparently valued at around £50million, and has thus far stalled on signing a new deal at Craven Cottage giving suitors a boost.

It was then claimed earlier in the week that Manchester United and Liverpool have both compiled ‘detailed scouting reports’ on Sessegnon ahead of a potential swoop.

Now, according to The Sun, Sessegnon could possibly choose to run down the final 12 months of his deal at Craven Cottage, which would allow him to leave for free.

Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation, the report claims, and the fact that foreign sides can sign players on pre-contracts in the January before their deal expires could give the Bundesliga giants a boost.