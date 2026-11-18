Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed there are no plans to sell Manchester United and Liverpool target Alejandro Balde, who has not told them he is “not happy.”

Balde has hardly played for Barca this season. The left-back has only 124 minutes under his belt this campaign, 100 in LaLiga and just 24 in the Champions League.

He is evidently down the pecking order and it’s been suggested he wants to leave.

United and Liverpool have both been linked with Balde’s signing, but his signing seems tough after a reveal from Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Asked on radio show Tot Costa if there were any plans to sell the 23-year-old, Deco simply said: “no.”

He added: “Balde won the League with Xavi, he stayed as a fantastic player. In the end, those are dynamics and moments, and that doesn’t mean he can’t play again tomorrow. Players have the ability to transform, especially when you’re young. He has shown what he is capable of.

“Then there’s the player part, but he hasn’t told us he’s not happy, that’s not the case.”

Fellow Barca director Bojan said: “Balde is a fantastic lad. I have a good relationship with him, as with everyone. His situation is uncomfortable, and you suffer because he wants to play. He’s one of our own, and there’s an emotional component to it, and he remains an important player for the club.

“In football, there are periods when you play more or less, and you always have to be ready. He has to work hard, and that’s what he’s doing. We have no intention of selling him in January.”

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Alejandro Balde price tag reveal moot

TEAMtalk had previously revealed that Barca were ready to sanction the exit of Balde.

United and Liverpool were on alert after agent Jorge Mendes held talks with both clubs about potential moves for the 23-year-old.

Sources stated Mendes had communicated a price tag of £33million (€40m) if Barca were to sell.

That said, the information seems to have come from the agent himself, so it could simply be that he’s trying to push for a deal that the club aren’t actually on board with.