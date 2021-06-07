Man Utd, Liverpool predicted to duel for £56m midfielder tipped to leave

Man Utd and Liverpool have been tipped for a ‘summer showdown’ over a Premier League midfielder whose value has skyrocketed since moving to Leicester.

The Reds and Red Devils combine to provide the most intriguing rivalry in English football. The two clubs experienced mixed fortunes last season, though the end result was the same – top four and trophyless. Nevertheless, that did not stop Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand recently goading Liverpool with ‘cold’ facts about his former side’s superiority.

Off the pitch, the two clubs have seldom gone toe-to-toe when it comes to player recruitment. However, that may soon be about to change.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Leicester’s FA Cup hero Youri Tielemans as they seek a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

The 30-year-old seemed destined to join Barcelona, though that deal was reportedly hijacked in the eleventh hour.

Tielemans enjoyed a stellar campaign, capped off with a stunning strike to seal the club’s maiden FA Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp was told of the big missing trait Tielemans would bring to his midfield, but a journalist who knows Tielemans well thinks stiff competition from Man Utd will emerge.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop (via the Express), Belgian journalist Sven Claes namechecked Man Utd as a potential suitor after revealing he thinks his time at Leicester will soon be up.

“It will be a very difficult decision for Tielemans. The tears speak for themselves after receiving the [Leicester’s] POTY award two weeks ago.

“When he’ll play a good Euros I expect him to be leaving yes. He’s ready for a new challenge/next step – and I also believe that.

“It’s an absolute talent with an excellent mentality on and off the pitch. A lot of clubs like Man Utd and a Spanish top team already want him.

“He had it difficult in the past at AS Monaco, but at Leicester everyone saw his real qualities again. I think we’ll hear soon more about his near future.”

When probed on how much Leicester’s £32m signing two years ago would now cost, he added: “Fee? Leicester paid in 2019 45 million euros so I guess he’s now worth around 65 million euros [£56m].”

Keane savages Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Meanwhile, Roy Keane says that he does not think Jordan Henderson should have a place in the England squad if he could not play more than 45 minutes in a warm-up match.

The Liverpool captain came on at half time during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Romania. He endured a mixed return to action as he played his first minutes since February, though. The 30-year-old had the chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Florin Nita saved his effort.

“I was convinced Jordan was going to play the other day,” the pundit told ITV Sport. “It’s a huge distraction – he’s clearly not fit.

“I don’t think he should be involved. If he can’t start against Romania, he’s not fit. Physically and mentally, this game won’t be that tough for him to deal with, he’s an experienced player.

“He’s not kicked a ball for three and a half months and he’s going to European Championship? He can’t be right.”

Keane then went on to question in his own unique way what it actually is that Henderson brings to the table.

