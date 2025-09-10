Aaron Bouwman is emerging as one of football’s most exciting defensive prospects, with the Ajax young centre-back being tracked by Liverpool, Manchester United, and many other top sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Hailed as a potential world-class talent, the 18-year-old’s blend of physicality, technical prowess, and tactical intelligence has positioned him as the latest jewel in Ajax’s storied academy, De Toekomst.

Bouwman is generating interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Manchester City and Barcelona, who are consistently circling and scouting him.

The Netherlands under-19s international is on a trajectory to join the lineage of Dutch defensive greats like Virgil van Dijk, his idol.

Bouwman’s breakthrough came in August 2025, when he made his Eredivisie debut against SC Telstar, stepping in for the injured Josip Sutalo.

The 6ft2in defender delivered a composed performance, helping Ajax secure a 2-0 victory. His ability to read the game and distribute with precision aligns perfectly with Ajax’s possession-based philosophy, showcasing a maturity beyond his years.

Originally a striker in the academy, Bouwman retains an attacking edge, exemplified by a stunning goal in a 5-1 friendly win over Celtic in 2024 – a rare flair for a centre-back that adds to his allure.

Ajax to offer Aaron Bouwman bumper contract – sources

Ajax, aware of his skyrocketing potential, are keen to extend Bouwman’s contract, set to expire in 2027 and have begun talks.

“He’s one of the brightest talents at the club,” a TEAMtalk source close to Ajax revealed. “The board believes he can reach the very top.”

Securing his future would not only reward his rapid development but also bolster his transfer value, fending off suitors who see him as a long-term investment. Interest from Europe’s elite reflects his reputation as a “wonderkid” capable of anchoring defences at the highest level.

Bouwman’s physicality complements his technical finesse, making him a modern defender suited for both defensive solidity and build-up play.

His international experience with the Netherlands Under-19s squad further cements his credentials, with comparisons to Ajax legends like Frank de Boer already surfacing.

However, with just one senior appearance so far and minor injury setbacks, Bouwman must prove his consistency to fulfil his immense potential.

As Ajax integrates him into the first team, Bouwman’s journey is just beginning.

If he continues to develop, the sky’s the limit for a player who could redefine defensive excellence for club and country, all while navigating the intense spotlight of Europe’s footballing giants.

