Date set for rearranged Man Utd v Liverpool tie amid packed calendar

Manchester United will face Liverpool on Thursday 13th May after a time was found to rearrange their postponed Premier League fixture.

Sunday’s Old Trafford clash with rivals Liverpool was called off due to the fans’ anti-Glazer protest, which saw some supporters get into the stadium and onto the pitch. Kick-off was originally delayed before it became clear that the match would not be able to take place that day.

That match has now been rearranged for May 13, meaning United will play three games in five days. It will follow hot on the heels of the May 9 trip to Aston Villa and home match against third-placed Leicester on May 11.

United posted on their website: “Each of our three remaining Old Trafford dates, against Leicester City, Liverpool and Fulham, have been rearranged, with the first two affected by Sunday’s postponement.

“United v Liverpool will now be played at 20:15 BST on Thursday 13 May and, as intended originally, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“The scheduling of that fixture means the visit of Leicester – already rearranged due to the Foxes’ involvement in the Emirates FA Cup final – has been put back 24 hours to Tuesday 11 May.”

The Premier League’s updated fixture schedule also confirmed that United’s match against Fulham will be among the first to host fans when coronavirus restrictions are lifted on May 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will host the Cottagers at 6pm the following day, when Southampton will kick-off at home to Leeds.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18 and 19 and in round 38 on May 23, provided the Government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Solskjaer speaks of effects of protest

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted his opposition to the violence seen in anti-Glazer protests at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Questions about the growing issue of the Glazers’ ownership dominated Solskjaer’s press conference on Wednesday.

Solskjaer told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News): “It was a difficult day for us. Of course we wanted to play, to beat Liverpool for the fans.

“Our job is getting good results on the pitch. But as I said before the game, we have to listen, to hear the fans’ voice.

“It’s everyone’s right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner. But unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that’s a step too far.

“Then it’s a police matter, it’s not about showing your opinions anymore.”

