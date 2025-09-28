Manchester United and bitter rivals Liverpool are reportedly on a collision course over a potential January deal for one of the best centre-back talents in the Premier League, with TEAMtalk assessing how a big-money deal would impact both clubs.

The heavyweight duo are both in need of a new central defensive option in 2026, with United looking increasingly likely to offload Harry Maguire while Liverpool are set to lose Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer.

There is an expectation at Old Trafford that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not prepared to give Maguire a new contract when his existing deal runs out next summer, especially with the England international turning 33 in March.

As for Konate, the fact that Liverpool are continually being linked with centre-back targets clearly indicates they expect Konate to walk away for nothing next summer, with Real Madrid continually linked with the Frenchman.

To that end, both clubs could be in the market as early as January to get a new defender through the door, with Liverpool in particular struggling after they lost summer signing Giovanni Leoni to a season-ending ACL injury.

And now multiple reports, including one from The Mirror, suggest that with United once again flirting around the signing of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, interest from Reds boss Arne Slot has also been triggered in the player.

Branthwaite has long been a target for Man Utd, who have tried to lure the Toffees into a deal before only to be swatted away immediately as Everton stuck to their high asking price for the England international.

However, he remains United’s top target to replace Maguire, who Ruben Amorim is already planning for life without – if the Red Devils boss manages to keep his job after another damaging defeat on Saturday.

Liverpool target controversial Branthwaite swoop

Liverpool’s interest remains controversial, given the whole crossing the Merseyside divide thing, but that has not stopped players doing likewise in the past.

It could even be argued that a move to Anfield right now is much more appealing than Old Trafford, given the state of both clubs, even if Branthwaite would likely get abuse from some quarters.

However, as United found to their cost before, Everton will not be easy to negotiate with, given that the 23-year-old remains under contract until 2030 and remains one of their prized assets.

The report adds, though, that United are ready to test the water with a £65million (€74m / $87m) offer in January as they look to steal an early march on the reigning Premier League champions.

Branthwaite is yet to make an appearance for Everton this season after suffering a new hamstring in August, having also missed time last term with a groin problem.

