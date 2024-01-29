Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City all alerted as price tag for incredible centre-back target drops by €20m

Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been boosted by the news that Lille centre-back Leny Yoro’s price tag has reportedly dropped by €20million.

The 18-year-old defensive talent is already a regular in the Lille starting eleven and has played 24 games across all competitions this season, while also notching three goals.

Yoro’s measured displays at senior level have seen him force his way into the France Under-21 setup, while also emerging on the radars of many of Europe’s elite.

From the Premier League, United, Liverpool and City are the clubs expressing the most interest in the starlet. However, they are also in competition with heavyweight duo PSG and Real Madrid for Yoro’s signature.

Amid all the transfer speculation, recent reports have claimed Lille will hold out for a huge €90million (£77m) before letting him leave.

However, it now appears that price has been dropped to a slightly more affordable, although arguably still ridiculous, €70m (£59.6m).

The newest report on the teenager’s future comes from Le10Sport, who say there’s still a big battle to get him signed – although not necessarily in January.

The report states that while PSG have now given up on a winter move, they are expected to make Yoro a major target for the summer.

But Le10Sport adds that the Premier League trio are ‘not giving up’ on a player who is dubbed ‘one of the most promising in his position in the world market’.

Yoro price tag still too rich

There remains a major issue, though, in terms of the €70m price tag, which is still deemed too high ‘even for Premier League clubs’.

Yoro has still only played just over 50 senior games, leaving Lille’s asking price still seemingly way too steep.

Lille are also asking that if a deal is completed that the player is then sent back to them on an immediate loan.

It’s now just a matter of seeing if any clubs are prepared to offer anywhere near their asking price in the summer, with a January deal now highly unlikely.

All three Premier League clubs are back in action this midweek, with Liverpool hosting Chelsea, while United head to Wolves and City are at home to Burnley.

