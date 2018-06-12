Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City target has price hiked to £62m

Fiorentina have raised their asking price for tricky forward Federicho Chiesa to £62million after the Serie A side reportedly fielded enquiries from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The winger has just enjoyed his best ever season in Serie A where he helped La Viola finish eighth, with Chiesa scoring six times in 36 Serie A appearances.

Although still 20, Chiesa is expected to get even better next season and with interest in the player mounting, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Fiorentina have tried to put off suitors by raising his asking price to an eye-watering €70million.

That marks a significant raise from the alleged £44million Chelsea were quoted earlier this year when they first held talks with the player and his agent.

The likes of Napoli and Inter Milan are also keen on Chiesa too, but Fiorentina will hope to retain his services for at least another season as the club steadfastly sticks to their new valuation of their star man.

Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli admitted he was unsure what the future would hold for his talented young player.

Speaking to Rai Radio back in April, Pioli said: “I’m calm, even if you can never be in football.

“Can Chiesa become a ‘bandiera’ or will he be sold like [Federico] Bernardeschi? I don’t know.

“What I can say is that he’s grown a lot, he’s made great strides and he can become very important for this club.”

Chiesa, the son of former Italy star Enrico, already has five senior Italy caps to his name.