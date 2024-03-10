Man Utd, Liverpool namechecked as 16-goal Aston Villa gem told he can go to the ‘top’ amid best season

Roy Keane has told Ollie Watkins he can play for a "top team" like Manchester United or Liverpool

Roy Keane has stated that extraordinary Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins can play for a “top team” such as Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City.

Watkins is yet to have a below-par season for the Villans. In his first campaign after moving up from then-Championship outfit Brentford, the striker scored 14 Premier League goals to help his side avoid the drop.

He notched 11 league goals the following campaign, and 15 the season after.

He’s never failed to hit 10 Premier League goals in four top-flight campaigns, and this one has been by far his best. Alongside his best ever goals tally of 16, he’s chipped in with 10 assists.

He’s in the company of the big boys of the league – Watkins has the most goal contributions of any Premier League player this season – and he does not look out of place.

There’s still time for him to add to his tallies and give himself big targets to aim for in the coming seasons.

There’s been suggestions that he might not be playing in a Villa shirt in years to come, though.

Interest from Arsenal has been well reported in recent months, and Man Utd have been told Watkins “would definitely improve” them.

Keane tells Watkins he could play for ‘top teams’

According to former Red Devil Keane, the Villa striker could certainly play for some of the Premier League’s best, as he named three clubs he can see him working at.

“I think he could play for one of the top teams,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I know Aston Villa are a big club, but I mean the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and obviously Man City.”

While United would be a step down at the moment – Villa are eight points ahead of them in fourth place – Liverpool and City are second and third, with the Reds on equal points to leaders Arsenal and City a point below.

As such, both of those clubs would represent a step up for the striker, but he might not have the opportunities he does at Villa.

Watkins doesn’t need to leave

Indeed, the Englishman is the main man there – he plays through the middle and gets the majority of the chances, with the attack largely going through him.

At City, he might be shifted out wide, with Erling Haaland destined to start most games, and Watkins’ minutes would surely not be at the same level as they are at Villa.

Liverpool have a wealth of attacking talent, so again, he would not be allowed to be the same player he is at the moment.

As such, it’s unlikely he would want to leave, and after suggesting that the Villans are also a big side in their own right, Keane detailed how he does not feel there is any need for the striker to leave the club.

“Not that he has to leave Villa, he’s capable of doing it – his movement is as good as any striker in the Premier League, he’s having an amazing season,” he added.

For Watkins, knowing people feel he could cut it right at the top will be nice to know, but both he and Villa will genuinely believe that he can do that at the club, and their upwards trajectory of late suggests there’s no reason that shouldn’t be the case.

