Man Utd, Liverpool alerted as Barca star seeks final challenge

Manchester United and Liverpool have been given a sniff of a chance of signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, if reports in Spain are to be believed.

The Croatian midfielder has regularly been linked with moves to the Premier League in the past, despite the perception he is more than settled in LaLiga with Barcelona, whom he joined in a 2014 move from Sevilla.

But according to Diario Gol, the 30-year-old is seeking one final career challenge in the Premier League before he draws down his career – and the Croatian hopes to use the 2018 World Cup to attract would-be suitors.

And the Spanish outlet claims Jose Mourinho will likely lead the bidding should Barcelona give any indication they are willing to part company with the midfielder.

The United boss is still searching for a replacement for the retired Michael Carrick and efforts to prise Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have proved problematic with Lazio demanding a huge fee for the Serbian.

But he could have more luck with Rakitic, with reports claiming he could be made available for just €60million (£52.7million) this summer. That is likely to be around half the fee Lazio are seeking for Milinkovic-Savic and would give Mourinho the experienced head in the centre of the park he is seeking.

Fred’s move from Shakhtar was wrapped up on Thursday, but the chance to bring in a player of Rakitic’s talents would be impossible to refuse.

However, United would be unlikely to have things all their own way, with Jurgen Klopp also a long-time admirer of the Croatian, who first made his name in the Bundesliga with a spell with Schalke, whom he played with between 2007 and 2011.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.